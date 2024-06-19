Brock Twp. teen killed in motorcycle collision

A two-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality in Brock Township.

OPP were called to a crash scene on Highway 12 northbound, north of Highway 7 in the Township of Brock Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle had been travelling northbound on Highway 12 when it crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with a pick-up truck.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle rider, a 17-year-old Brock Township teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Support Unit assisted with the investigation.

Highway 12 northbound and southbound at Highway 7 was closed for approximately five hours for the collision investigation.