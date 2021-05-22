BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is working to crack down on dangerous driving throughout the community.

On Saturday morning, Mayor Rob Keffer and the town's Community and Traffic Safety Committee were at the BWG Leisure Centre, handing out free lawn signs reading 'Please Slow Down.'

"It seems to be one of the major issues that our residents have," Mayor Keffer said. "We are a community with young families and a lot of young people that are playing on front yards and backyards, and we want our residents who drive on our streets to drive safely."

The initiative comes as part of Canada Road Safety Week and was put together alongside the South Simcoe Police Service. The event was a drive-thru, with people wanting a sign not needing to get out of their vehicles.

"The speeding in this town is insane, and I have two kids, and I feel for the people that lost their two kids on their driveway," said Jennifer Forgione, who picked up a sign for her front lawn Saturday. "We teach them what is safe and what isn't, but I've had cars hit out front of my house, I've had tow trucks come to pick up cars. The speeds are insane and too high, and it's not safe."

The signs are just one of many actions the city is taking to combat speeding and unsafe driving habits, including installing traffic cameras. Warning letters are then sent directly to any resident who is registered as going over the speed limit.

Of the 27 warnings that have been sent out, 25 have been to residents who live in the same neighbourhoods the cameras caught them speeding in.

Over the summer, the town will be installing speed bump cushions this summer as part of a pilot project to help reduce speeding in the community.