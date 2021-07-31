BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents in Bradford West Gwillimbury have a new way to get unwanted items from their homes.

The town has brought back its Curbside Treasure Hunt for this weekend. Any interested residents can leave unwanted items at their curb for someone else to collect.

"It was an idea that came forth from our residents," says Caleigh Clubine, the community relations officer for the town. "Council thought it sounded like a great idea and it was a good opportunity to make sure that items don't end up in the landfill and for people who maybe don't have a vehicle that can carry a sofa to the goodwill store, this gives them a good opportunity to put it out at the curb, and someone can come and take it if they want."

Anyone participating is asked to label items that are up for grabs to ensure personal belongings aren't mistakenly taken. Participants are also requested only to leave things that pose no risk to anyone else and remain in good working condition.

The event is taking place throughout this weekend. Any unclaimed items must be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. Sunday.

