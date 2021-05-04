BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents of Bradford West Gwillimbury 18 and older are now eligible to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics are set up at the Bob Fallis arena through the end of May, with additional clinic dates coming as supply allows.

Two weeks ago, Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer called on the province to lower the vaccine eligibility age to get the shot into more residents.

Keffer wanted more pop-up clinics for those who had no choice to go into the workplace every day. "Important jobs, whether it be food processing or auto parts, as well as the grocery stores," he said on April 21.

Residents 18+ wanting to make an appointment can only book through the town's website for one of the pop-up clinic locations.

However, anyone living in the town's hot spot, with the L3Z postal code, can book their appointment for the vaccine through the provincial booking online system, the town's website or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Additionally, select pharmacies offer the AstraZeneca shot to residents 40+.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit opened a same-day standby list to use any remaining doses at the end of the day. Residents must be currently eligible for the vaccine to get on the standby list and be available within 45 minutes of getting the call.

Full details about Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccine program is available here.