BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of Bradford is sounding the alarm as infection rates soar.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports Bradford West Gwillimbury had the highest weekly incidence rate for the sixth consecutive week, with a weekly incidence rate above 300 new cases per 100,000 population for the second week.

The town's council passed a resolution to call on the province to lower the eligible age to 18 so more residents could get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province declared the L3Z postal code a hot spot last month, permitting residents 50 and older to book their vaccine at one of the community clinics in the Bob Fallis arena. It has since expanded to allow residents 40 and older living in the L3Z postal code and Bond Head to book an appointment.

But the town's mayor said that's not enough. He wants more pop-up vaccination clinics to get the shot into the arms of younger people who have no choice but to go to work each day.

"Important jobs, whether it be food processing or auto parts, as well as the grocery stores," Mayor Rob Keffer said.

The health unit reports at least 1,900 residents received their vaccine at Bradford clinics last week; however, the town said that while appointments book up, there's no telling if there will be enough supply to immunize everyone who qualifies.

Vaccination clinics in Bradford offer the Pfizer and Moderna shots, while the AstraZeneca vaccine is offered at select pharmacies and by primary caregivers.