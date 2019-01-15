Featured
Bradford man faces theft, fraud charges
Generic picture of a wallet with credit cards.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:07PM EST
A 54-year-old Bradford man faces charges after police say he used stolen debit and credit cards to make numerous purchases at several businesses.
South Simcoe Police say a 65-year-old man reported he lost his wallet on Friday morning and had since discovered transactions on his bank account.
Police say they spotted a man they believe to be the thief on Saturday.
The accused faces charges including theft under $5,000.