A 54-year-old Bradford man faces charges after police say he used stolen debit and credit cards to make numerous purchases at several businesses.

South Simcoe Police say a 65-year-old man reported he lost his wallet on Friday morning and had since discovered transactions on his bank account.

Police say they spotted a man they believe to be the thief on Saturday.

The accused faces charges including theft under $5,000.