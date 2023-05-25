Bradford homeowner confronted at gunpoint in attempted robbery: SSP

A Toronto man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to rob a Bradford man at gunpoint.

South Simcoe police say the accused confronted the homeowner in the early morning hours on May 4.

Police say a brief struggle ensued on the front lawn between the two men before the suspect fled the area.

Paramedics treated the homeowner at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was later identified as a 28-year-old and found to be responsible for another armed robbery in Toronto in March.

Toronto police took the accused into custody late last week.

Police say officers searched his residence and vehicle and allegedly found the clothing and a replica firearm used during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.