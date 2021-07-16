BARRIE, ONT. -- Mark Snaper created a new way to say happy birthday with special electronic billboards.

His business, Eye Candy Ads has been posting free birthday messages for youth on a digital sign outside his business on Bridge Street in Bradford since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mark wanted to do something meaningful for kids who weren't able to have regular celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 200 birthday signs have been created so far.

Mark says there is still space for the month of July.

In addition, Mark has started a mentorship program for young entrepreneurs.

Anyone interested in sending a birthday greeting or find out more about the youth entrepreneur program can find him here.