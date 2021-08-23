BARRIE, ONT. -- The Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie released a book about local women who escaped domestic abuse.

The book, titled 'Shelter Me,' is a collection of stories about the lives of several women who fled their abusers, reclaimed their dignity and reconstructed their lives.

"Shelter Me highlights the issue that we are facing right here in the city of Barrie. Domestic abuse is happening to our sisters, to our mothers, to our daughters, and to our friends," said Katie Taylor, development manager at the Women & Children's Shelter of Barrie.

Taylor believes that every woman who has left an abusive relationship, and every woman who has yet to leave, will find encouragement in the pages of the book.

This is the 40th year that the 27-bed shelter has been in Barrie.

The book launch is at 6 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 28, at Heritage Estate Winery and Cidery at 421 Penetanguishene Road in Barrie.

The outdoor event will include the book unveiling and an opportunity to hear from survivors.

Proceeds from the ‘Shelter Me’ book will help the local shelter fund its programs. The shelter said approximately 1,000 women and children are assisted by the agency annually.