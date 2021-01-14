Advertisement
Boil water advisory lifted for Bracebridge residents
Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 4:28PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- The boil water advisory issued earlier this week has been lifted in Bracebridge.
The health unit says laboratory tests reveal the water is free from contamination and safe to drink.
Before using the water, the health unit advises residents to run all cold faucets for at least five minutes.
The initial advisory was issued after a water main broke on Sunday, causing a town-wide water outage.
