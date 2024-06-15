Delivery driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students

BARRIE
    A delivery driver has been handed a costly ticket for passing a school bus while it picked up students.

    Owen Sound police say a vehicle drove past a school bus with illuminated emergency lights on as students were about to cross.

    The bus driver and students provided police with the vehicle's licence plate and a detailed description of the driver.

    Throughout the course of the investigation, police determined that a delivery company had employed the driver.

    The company was contacted and the driver was charged with Fail to Stop for School Bus Signal Lights.

    The offence carries a fine of $490 and 6 demerit points.  

