Delivery driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students

A delivery driver has been handed a costly ticket for passing a school bus while it picked up students.

Owen Sound police say a vehicle drove past a school bus with illuminated emergency lights on as students were about to cross.

The bus driver and students provided police with the vehicle's licence plate and a detailed description of the driver.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police determined that a delivery company had employed the driver.

The company was contacted and the driver was charged with Fail to Stop for School Bus Signal Lights.

The offence carries a fine of $490 and 6 demerit points.