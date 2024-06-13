BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know

    Canadian Snowbirds arrive at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Tues., June 11, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Canadian Snowbirds arrive at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Tues., June 11, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.

    The main attraction will unfold on Saturday and Sunday, with aerial performances starting at 1 p.m. over Kempenfelt Bay.

    Attendees can expect an array of aircraft, from vintage warbirds to modern jets, showcasing maneuvers and stunts.

    Parents may want to consider bringing headsets for young children, as the event can be quite noisy for their sensitive ears.

    The weekend event also has family-friendly activities, food vendors, interactive exhibits, and educational displays highlighting aviation.

    Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and consider using public transportation to avoid traffic congestion and parking issues. Several road closures will be in effect over the weekend to accommodate the event.

    Barrie Transit is offering free rides to the airshow on all three days from the Allandale Recreational Centre, the H-Block parking lot on Worsley Street, or any shuttle stop along the route.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian leaders share lessons from their dads

    In honour of Father’s Day, CTVNews.ca asked notable Canadians from different backgrounds about their fathers and the stories, lessons and advice that they cherish. Here’s what they said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News