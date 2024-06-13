Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know

Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.

The main attraction will unfold on Saturday and Sunday, with aerial performances starting at 1 p.m. over Kempenfelt Bay.

Attendees can expect an array of aircraft, from vintage warbirds to modern jets, showcasing maneuvers and stunts.

Parents may want to consider bringing headsets for young children, as the event can be quite noisy for their sensitive ears.

The weekend event also has family-friendly activities, food vendors, interactive exhibits, and educational displays highlighting aviation.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and consider using public transportation to avoid traffic congestion and parking issues. Several road closures will be in effect over the weekend to accommodate the event.

Barrie Transit is offering free rides to the airshow on all three days from the Allandale Recreational Centre, the H-Block parking lot on Worsley Street, or any shuttle stop along the route.