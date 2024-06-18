BARRIE
    • Barrie opens cooling centres due to heat warning

    Barrie opened cooling centres due to heat warning.

    Due to the heat warning that was issued by Environment Canada, Barrie will make all public facilities available for cooling centres. The cooling centres will remain open during normal operating hours until the heat warning is lifted.

    High heat alert suggestions:

    • Rest frequently in shaded areas.
    • Drink plenty of fluids.
    • Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car.
    • Wear cool, loose clothing and shade your head with a hat or umbrella.
    • Check regularly on family, friends or neighbours who are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses and who do not have air conditioning.
    • Seek shelter indoors or in the shade.

    How to beat the heat:

    • Visit one of four beaches along the shores of Kempenfelt Bay. Only Centennial and Johnson’s Beach have lifeguards in the summer. However, lifeguards are currently not on duty. Lifeguarding season begins on Friday, June 28.
    • Residents are reminded to practice water safety; there is no substitute for parental supervision. Stay within arm’s reach, swim with a buddy and get trained.
    • Visit one of the pools located at the city’s recreation centres.
    • Visit the splash pad at Lampman Lane Park or the water feature at Heritage Park.
    • The city’s recreation centres and libraries are open and available to the public during regular operating hours.

