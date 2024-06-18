BARRIE
Barrie

    • 'Laugh for Lake Simcoe' comedy festival in Orillia

    Comedian Ron Josol headlines the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition comedy festival, Sat. June 22, 2024. (submitted) Comedian Ron Josol headlines the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition comedy festival, Sat. June 22, 2024. (submitted)
    Share

    'Laugh for Lake Simcoe' comedy night is making waves for the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.

    This third annual comedy evening will feature comedians Ron Josol, Fiona O'Brien, and Jeff McEnery from the hit show Letterkenny on Saturday at the Orillia Opera House.

    "At this point, every ticket is a contribution to the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition's work, so come out for some side-splitting fun and feel good about it!" said Claire Malcolmson, the coalition's executive director.

    The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the health and sustainability of Lake Simcoe and its watershed.

    The coalition works to protect this vital natural resource for current and future generations through advocacy and community involvement.

    Tickets are $50 each, of which $20 is a charitable donation for which you get a tax receipt. Tickets are available at the Orillia Opera House Box Office or on its website.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News