'Laugh for Lake Simcoe' comedy festival in Orillia

'Laugh for Lake Simcoe' comedy night is making waves for the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.

This third annual comedy evening will feature comedians Ron Josol, Fiona O'Brien, and Jeff McEnery from the hit show Letterkenny on Saturday at the Orillia Opera House.

"At this point, every ticket is a contribution to the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition's work, so come out for some side-splitting fun and feel good about it!" said Claire Malcolmson, the coalition's executive director.

The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the health and sustainability of Lake Simcoe and its watershed.

The coalition works to protect this vital natural resource for current and future generations through advocacy and community involvement.

Tickets are $50 each, of which $20 is a charitable donation for which you get a tax receipt. Tickets are available at the Orillia Opera House Box Office or on its website.