BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal rollover in East Gwillimbury

    An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image. An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image.
    Share

    A young man is dead after a tragic rollover on Highway 404.

    Aurora’s provincial police were called to a collision on northbound Highway 404 north of Queensville Sideroad in East Gwillimbury.

    A car was travelling northbound on Highway 404, north of Queensville Sideroad, when it veered off the highway and rolled over.

    The sole occupant, a 19-year-old man from Keswick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The OPP Traffic Support Unit assisted with the investigation.

    The highway at Queensville Sideroad was closed for approximately six hours for the collision investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News