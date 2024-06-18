Fatal rollover in East Gwillimbury

A young man is dead after a tragic rollover on Highway 404.

Aurora’s provincial police were called to a collision on northbound Highway 404 north of Queensville Sideroad in East Gwillimbury.

A car was travelling northbound on Highway 404, north of Queensville Sideroad, when it veered off the highway and rolled over.

The sole occupant, a 19-year-old man from Keswick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP Traffic Support Unit assisted with the investigation.

The highway at Queensville Sideroad was closed for approximately six hours for the collision investigation.