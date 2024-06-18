Environment Canada releases special weather statement for Owen Sound area

A cluster of slow moving thunderstorms are making their way through Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area. This morning, it expects to see wind gusts up to 80 kilometres/hour and heavy rainfall locally.

Particular attention should be paid to strong wind gusts that can toss loose items around and break tree branches.

The national weather agency says the morning commute could be detrimentally affected.