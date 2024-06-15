Barrie Airshow soars through the sky

It was a perfect day for flying, with no clouds in the sky.

Thousands of spectators lined the shores of Kempenfelt Bay to take in the Barrie Airshow on Saturday.

Attendees saw various aircraft, from vintage warbirds to modern jets, showcasing maneuvers and stunts, capped off with a performance from the CF Snowbirds.

"Our Pilots are all extremely skilled. It shows the dedication that they have to make the best show we can for all Canadians," said Philip Rochon, Snowbirds Public Affairs Officer.

The air show was extra special for both present and past Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members, celebrating its 100th anniversary.

"It's a wonderful anniversary," said Larry Arnold, a retired RCAF pilot. "It's a great opportunity for everybody to come out and see what the Royal Canadian Air Force is doing."

Among the RCAF veterans in attendance was a 100-year-old World War 2 pilot and retired Maj.-Gen. Richard Rohmer.

CF-18 Hornet during a demonstration at the Air Show in Barrie (Mike Lang/CTV News). "I'm very thrilled to have that honour and to attend any number of ceremonies in Europe or here in recognition of the Air Force," he told CTV News on Saturday.

Saturday wrapped up with a meet-and-greet with the performing pilots and crew.

The airshow continues with a similar schedule on Sunday.

Vendors and activities open at 10 a.m., and the aircraft take to the sky at 1 p.m.