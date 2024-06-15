Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding

A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.

Midland-based CLH Developmental Support Services (CLH DSS), which seeks to provide programs and support for children, youth, and adults with developmental support needs in Simcoe County, will be cutting 32 jobs next month and closing two programs in the wake of what it says has been "chronic underfunding" from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS).

"Over the past 30 years, developmental service agencies have received base funding increases of less than 4%, while the cost of living has increased by 60% over the same period," reads part of a media release by the organization. "The sector has had to cut expenses year after year, but there is nothing left to cut, and the lives of people with developmental disabilities are at risk."

Earlier this year, the group pled for more funding from the Ford government alongside six other regional organizations.

CLH DSS said it notified the MCCSS officially on April 8 of its impending program closures, which included a request for $250,000 in short-term funding.

On May 29, CLH DSS said that the request was denied.

CLH DSS said it would close programs for both Beacon and Pineview homes and lay off 32 employees, effective July 26.