Here's how to celebrate Father's Day around Barrie
Sunday is Father's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion around Barrie with Dad.
Between the conclusion of the Airshow, golf and fishing, here are some Father's Day festivities taking place around the City.
- Ontario is allowing for free fishing, which means Dads and families are permitted to fish without a license on Father's Day.
- Watch some of the country's most skilled pilots in the sky above Kempenfelt Bay as the Barrie Airshow wraps up.
- Barrie Hill Farms is giving Dad a break on the grill, offering a special Father's Day barbecue lunch.
- North Swing Golf Lounge is offering special golf simulator gift packages for Dads and their families.
- Friday Harbour is featuring car shows, live music, food trucks and more for Dads to enjoy.
- Queen's Hotel will host a night of Marvel-themed trivia from 7 to 9 p.m.
- All In One Equestrian will host a barbecue and bonfire with plenty of horses. Guests must be over 18, and the event is BYOB.
- The YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka will host a Father's Day Potluck and Bingo, serving hot dogs, burgers and buns.
