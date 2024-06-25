Rash of break-ins & thefts under investigation in Meaford

Provincial police are investigating a series of break-ins in Meaford where hundreds of dollars worth of items, including several bicycles and camping equipment, were stolen.

Police say the break-ins and thefts happened in less than 24 hours on Albert Street between Thompson and Victor Streets, Birchwood Court, and Parker Street West, west of Thompson Street.

The incident on Albert Street likely happened Sunday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., while the Parker Street West break-in occurred around midnight.

Police say a caller reported several bikes stolen from the Birchwood Court residence around 10 a.m. Monday.

Provincial police urge residents in the area to check their video surveillance for any suspicious activity or persons.

They also remind the public to report all break-ins to the authorities.