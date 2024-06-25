BARRIE
Barrie

    • Rash of break-ins & thefts under investigation in Meaford

    Lock
    Share

    Provincial police are investigating a series of break-ins in Meaford where hundreds of dollars worth of items, including several bicycles and camping equipment, were stolen.

    Police say the break-ins and thefts happened in less than 24 hours on Albert Street between Thompson and Victor Streets, Birchwood Court, and Parker Street West, west of Thompson Street.

    The incident on Albert Street likely happened Sunday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., while the Parker Street West break-in occurred around midnight.

    Police say a caller reported several bikes stolen from the Birchwood Court residence around 10 a.m. Monday.

    Provincial police urge residents in the area to check their video surveillance for any suspicious activity or persons.

    They also remind the public to report all break-ins to the authorities.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News