Boil water advisory lifted at Innisfil resort

The boil water advisory at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil has been lifted.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued the boil water advisory on Tuesday after a water main break.

"Laboratory test results have confirmed that the water is free from contamination and is safe to drink," the health unit's website states on Thursday.

During the advisory, those impacted were urged not to drink directly from taps, sanitize dishes after washing, avoid brushing teeth, preparing food, and making baby formula, ice, or drinks with tap water.

Additionally, restaurants and bars that don't sell pre-packaged food were closed during the boil water advisory.

The road has since been repaired, and the pipe has been fixed.

"All food premises on the resort are now free to resume regular operations," said Friday Harbour Resort CEO Hani Roustom.

As a precaution, the health unit recommends running cold faucets and water fountains for at least five minutes, running water softeners through a regeneration cycle and replacing disposable pre-filters that could have been contaminated.

The health unit also advises draining hot water heaters set below 45C (113F), flushing ice-makers and fountain pop machines, cleaning appliances that have water line hook-ups, and disposing of any ice made since Tuesday.