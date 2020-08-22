BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP say they have found the body of an Owen Sound man missing since Thursday.

OPP say Joshua Thompson was discovered deceased at the West Rocks Management Area in Georgian Bluffs at about 11 a.m. Saturday. The 27-year-old’s minivan was found in the area earlier this week.

Provincial police had deployed their chopper to look for clues while officers hit the ground, searching the popular hiking area riddled with deep crevices.

Police have not explained how Thompson died but say his death is not considered to be suspicious.