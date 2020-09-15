BARRIE, ONT. -- An intense search for a missing kayaker ended in tragedy on Tuesday afternoon after OPP divers found his body in the Muskoka River.

Provincial police say the 81-year-old man's kayak was spotted flipped over in the swift current near the falls in Bracebridge.

"A member of the public reported that a kayaker had overturned in the water way," said OPP Constable Samantha Bigley.

Police believe the man may have gotten too close to the base of the falls when he ran into trouble.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called to help search as bystanders watched in horror from shore.

The dive team pulled the body from the water less than two hours later.

The OPP says that despite lifesaving efforts, he didn't survive.

This is the second death in recent weeks in the area near the falls, prompting a reminder from police about the water's unpredictability.

"The water moves very, very quickly and so even on a calm day when it appears to be smooth, the underlining water can be moving very quickly with temperatures dropping it's also very cold," Bigley said.

The identity of the victim won't be released until police notify his family.