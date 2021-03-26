BARRIE, ONT. -- Following a season filled with ups and downs, capacity limits, lockdowns and sold-out passes, most ski resorts are packing it in after a shorter-than-typical season.

Recent mild March temperatures hinted at the end, but the final push came for most when Mother Nature turned on the taps Thursday evening.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone opened for a total of 47 days this season. A fraction of time compared to regular years.

It's also a wrap on the season at Horseshoe Resort, which was open for 49 days. The resort said it had about 74,500 skiers hit the slopes.

Snow Valley Resort closed after 45 days. It opened on Dec.18 only to close again on Dec. 24 when the province went into a lockdown. It reopened on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, Blue Mountain Resort is hanging on to whatever is left of the season.

The resort's public relations manager, Tara Lovell, said it was closed temporarily due to the rain Friday, but they plan to reopen Saturday.

"We are still scheduling skiing seven days a week for the next few weeks and have extended night skiing through March 28," Lovell said.

Blue Mountain has 20 trails open and six lifts operating. The resort said it has a 75-centimetre base.

Most resorts had hoped to be able to remain open until at least the Easter long weekend in April to make up for the losses of this past year.

In January, Ontario Ski Resort Association president Kevin Nichol said ski resorts were the "hardest hit sector in tourism," noting revenue losses upwards of $90 million. "And expenses that we've incurred getting ready to operate during the pandemic," he added.