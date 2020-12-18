BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more ski resorts are now open, as officials in ski country plead with visitors to stay put.

Collingwood's mayor recently asked residents not to leave town and out-of-towners to stay away, saying, "This is not the time to be travelling."

Mayor Brian Saunderson isn't the only person worried that tourists from grey-lockdown zones may travel north.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, advises the public not to travel between coloured zones.

Gardner says he would like Ontario to step in with tougher travel restrictions. "It would be helpful for the province to be very vocal about this."

Even still, ski hills are ready for winter enthusiasts.

On Friday, Snow Valley Resort opened for its first weekend to pass holders with five runs and four lifts operating.

It will open to the general public on Monday, with all tickets available online.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone opened to the general public for skiing and snowboarding. It was open to season pass holders last week.

Tickets, lessons and rentals must be booked in advance online.

General Manager Robert Huter says anyone hitting the slopes has to stay within their bubble. "And if you're skiing by yourself, you go up the chairlift by yourself. Our base lodges are closed, so we only allow minimal people into the bathrooms and pick up your tickets."

Blue Mountain will open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Day lift tickets must be purchased online and are available in limited quantities.

And Horseshoe Resort opened last week with a limited number of lift tickets. Guests are encouraged to purchase in advance online. The resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.