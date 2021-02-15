THE BLUE MOUNTAINS -- Mother Nature's generous dusting of fresh snow comes at just the right time, as ski resorts across Ontario prepare to open on Tuesday. Ski resorts across Simcoe County spent Monday preparing to manage anticipated crowds safely.

The province-wide shutdown has already cost Alpine resorts critical holiday periods, and now that the province has moved March break into April, they will miss that too. Even so, resorts are committed to reopening with limited capacity so that the reopening can be done safely.

"Tomorrow, we will be running six lifts to start, and if we need to add more we will add more lifts," said Mount St Louis Owner Rob Huter.

"We are spreading people out as far as we can," said Snow Valley resort General Manager John Ball. "Two-meter distancing in all of the lines, masks at all times—those are some of the important things. The pandemic is still with us, and we are following all of the guidelines to make sure that it doesn't grow. Snow valley will open its tubing runs on Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, groomers were packing the fresh snow at Horseshoe Resort on Monday while final preparations were made for outdoor kiosks. More fresh snow is expected overnight, and resorts anticipate some of the best on hills conditions of the year when they reopen Tuesday morning.

"This makes everything look like winter wonderland, and it's going to be so exciting tomorrow, just to see people coming down the hills with smiles on their faces," said Huter.

Resorts are starting at 40 to 60 percent capacity. Anyone who does not have a season pass to a local resort will have to purchase their ticket online before heading to the hill. Tickets are expected to sell out.