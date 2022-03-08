Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attack

UPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner plans to file a police report after her presentation was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.

"They started to show images of swastikas and the burning of a Pride flag, which was directed as me as a Black, queer open woman and advocate for the 2SLGBTQIA community here," said Skinner.

Skinner was among several guests invited to speak over Zoom on Monday for the International Women's Day event, hosted by the Barrie and District Labour Council (BDLC).

Mid-presentation Skinner says she was cut off in an attack she believes was targeted.

"Some are quoted as saying I was angry or reeling, and that is not the truth. I mean, I was not any of those things. What I was was disappointed," Skinner said.

Director of Advocacy with UPlift Black, Gillian Scobie, said the incident is evidence of the rampant white supremacy, sexism, and heterosexuality prevalent today.

"It's just hatred, it's hatred, and it's frightening," said Scobie. "We need everyone involved putting these forms on taking as many precautions as possible. We need those protections in case these things happen."

President of the BDLC Michele MacDonald confirmed the event was hacked and said attempts were made to block and remove the suspected parties, but they were able to get back in.

"We did shut the meeting down when we were overwhelmed and couldn't continue to block those participants," MacDonald said. "It was a terrible thing when the evening was about celebrating women and for women who have incredible stories to tell."

MacDonald said that events would be changed to create a more safe and secure environment in the future.

"We are going to review all of the things that happened last evening, the way in which we set up the meeting and looking to enhance security so that in the future anyone who takes part in a labour event has a safe space to be in," MacDonald said.

At the time of the event, the Zoom link was open to the public. MacDonald said she also plans to file a police report.