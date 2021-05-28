BARRIE, ONT -- Clearview Township and provincial police are hoping to find the person(s) responsible for destroying several bird nesting boxes occupied by Tree Swallows at the Stayner EcoPark over the May long weekend.

"The deceased Tree Swallows were located within the vicinity of the blown-up birdhouses," the township said. "Due to nesting season, most of the bird boxes were inhabited."

Police say someone deliberately set off fireworks in the nesting boxes and in a portable washroom on the property.

The Nature League volunteers donated $8,000 to develop the EcoPark in 2015, including building and installing the birdhouses.

The township said the EcoPark is home to over 200 different species of birds.

Mayor Doug Measures says he was appalled by the incident. "The destruction of birdhouses by the misuse of fireworks is unacceptable behaviour. I hope our community can do better and protect wildlife at our EcoPark."

Town staff are now working to replace the destroyed birdhouses in the coming weeks.

It's not clear how many birds died in the boxes.