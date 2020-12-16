Advertisement
Billion-dollar hail storm tops Environment Canada's top 10 weather stories in 2020
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 1:19PM EST
A hailstorm in Calgary, Alberta, in June 2020 reportedly caused $1.2 billion in insured damages.
BARRIE, ONT. -- The pandemic may be the top story of 2020, but the weather has also had a significant impact on Canadians this year.
Environment Canada announced its 25th annual top 10 weather stories for 2020 on Wednesday.
Senior climatologist Dave Phillips added record highs and lows, tornadoes, flooding and hurricanes to the list.
- Calgary's Billion-dollar Hailer
- BC's September Skies: All Smoke, No Fires
- Fort McMurray's Flood of a Century
- Endless Hot Summer in the East
- St. John's "Snowmageddon"
- Record Hurricane Season and Canada Wasn't Spared
- The Year's Most Powerful Tornado
- Frigid Spring Helps Canadians Self-Isolate
- Fall in Canada – Winter in the West and Summer in the Easttor
- August Long-Weekend Storms: East and West
