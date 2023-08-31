Big, yellow school bus safety primer: OPP

With the sound of school bells ringing in the not-too-distant future (five more sleeps), the 2023-2024 school year will soon begin.

It may be time to get a primer on school bus safety.

Motorists are reminded that school buses now display flashing yellow lights before stopping.

This indicates that the bus will stop and that surrounding motorists will be prepared to stop.

The bus will then have the traditional red flashing lights indicating it has stopped.

When a driver sees a school bus with red flashing lights, those approaching the bus from the front or the rear must stop their vehicle and allow for the safe loading or unloading of students.

Drivers should be attentive to students crossing the road to access the bus.

Drivers who pass a stopped school bus with red lights flashing face fines of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.

Motorists are reminded to:

Lower your speeds to the posted speed limit in community safety zones (school zones).

Do not use a phone or entertainment device when driving. If you need to make a phone call, safely move your vehicle off the roadway.

Always check your blind spots. Watch for children going in between vehicles.

Give school buses space and be prepared to stop.

Focus on the road, and be attentive.

Watch for crossing guards and obey their directions.

Police will be patrolling our roadways, providing education or enforcement as necessary to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

Anyone suspecting aggressive or impaired drivers is encouraged to call 911.