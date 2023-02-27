Beware of online deals that seem too good to be true: OPP reports Facebook Marketplace scam

Police urge residents to be cautious about online deals after an attempted fraud was reported on Facebook Marketplace.

According to provincial police in Kawartha Lakes, scammers advertised items for a "suspiciously low deal" in Fenelon Falls on Monday morning.

OPP says the post had a dog kennel, ATVs, and other "high-priced items" listed for minimal cost.

Police say the fraudsters requested a deposit before pick up and that the investigation revealed the scammers used someone else's address.

They say officers arrived at the seller's residence listed on the ad to find the homeowner knew nothing about it, nor did they have any of the items listed on the property.

OPP encourages those who suspect or are concerned about a possible scam to report it to the police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

The CAFC recommends researching before making an online purchase to avoid becoming a scam victim.

Meanwhile, police say to remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.

The national fraud centre reports counterfeiters try to appear legitimate to sell products, however, there are red flags to watch for, including: