BARRIE
Barrie

    • First appearance by Insp. Valarie Gates on second charge of discreditable conduct under Police Services Act

    Barrie Police Services Inspector Valarie Gates. (File Image) Barrie Police Services Inspector Valarie Gates. (File Image)
    A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.

    Insp. Valarie Gates was charged weeks ago with the second allegation of misconduct relating to what police in Barrie described as an on-duty incident.

    The first discreditable conduct charge was laid in January. Barrie Police say the matters are connected.

    A former OPP chief adjudicator Greg Walton presided over the virtual meeting. Insp. Gates was represented by counsel Joanne Mulcahy. Jessica Barrow will serve as prosecutor.

    The next appearance in this latest charge is scheduled for July 31; a day after the original matter will be heard after it was rescheduled earlier this month.

    Insp. Gates is married to Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston and is a 22-year member of the Barrie police service.

