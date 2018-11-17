

CTV Barrie





A celebration of life was held for the community of Goodfellow Public School in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon, in memory of an educator who passed away suddenly on October 17.



More than two hundred people filled the auditorium to remember teacher Chris Starr.



Starr, 45, is survived by his wife, three daughters and a school who remembers the teacher as someone with a heart of gold.



“Chris had a soft spirit and a real light, said brother Russell Starr. “All dogs, all cats, and all kids loved Chris. The reason why is dog know who they can trust, and kids know who they can speak to. Chris was someone who was available to any animal and any child, which made him beloved."



One-by-one, attendees took to the podium to share memories and stories of the teacher.



Grade-six student Matthew Chappel-Mann said a trip to the corner store was a memory that stood out for him.



“At the end of the year he took us to the Circle K,” said Chappel-Mann. “And bought us all slushies with his own money"



In his honour, students drew pictures of Star Wars - Starr’s favourite movie - to show their love and respect for a man they say influenced them deeply.



"He was just confident,” said Ryo Sisera. “He was just really important to everyone. I don't know how to explain it, he was just so awesome.”