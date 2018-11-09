

Church bells will ring this Remembrance Day in tribute of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Locally, ‘The Bells of Peace’ will ring out from two churches in Creemore.

Born one month before WWI ended, Ken Thornton, a WWII veteran, will ring the first bell at St. John’s United Church on Sunday.

“I think it’s a great honour.”

Thornton says he will be thinking of the many friends he served with who never returned home.

The church bells will chime 100 times at dusk, a sound that will resonate in community’s right across Canada.

“It’s part of our heritage. If it wasn’t for the fighting, then we wouldn’t be free. You’re honouring their service and thanking them,” says Legion President, Jim Richards.

Following the 100th chime, a piper will stand in a field between the two churches to belt out Amazing Grace.

It's a tribute to the fallen and a reminder of the freedom we now enjoy.