BARRIE -- LET’S TALK

Today marks the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, a national conversation around mental illness aimed at fighting stigma and raising money for the cause.

More than 1 billion interactions have been recorded since the launch in 2011, raising more than one million dollars toward mental health initiatives across Canada.

This year, the company will donate five cents every time someone engages with the campaign on social media or whenever Bell customers send text messages or make calls.

Here’s how to make your posts count.

On Twitter, every tweet and retweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk and #BellCause will be counted toward the campaign. Using the correct hashtag is important to being counted toward the goal, and the official hashtag will automatically generate the special Bell Let’s Talk emoji.

PURE COUNTRY 106 GOES ON THE ROAD

The Pure Country morning show with Jason and Carey broadcasted live all morning from the Waypoint Mental Health Centre in Penetanguishene.

It’s been a fun and educational morning talking about mental health with Jason and Carey from @PureCountry106 and experts @WaypointCtr mental Health Centre #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/tZ17DqjIJt — Roger Klein (@RKleinCTV) January 29, 2020

Promotions Director Trina Duncan says “Pure Country 106 was proud to partner with Waypoint Mental Health Centre and broadcast live all morning from their facility. Any opportunity to bring awareness to mental health initiatives like Bell Let’s Talk Day and get help to those in our community is important.”

Throughout the morning, Jason and Carey spoke to experts in all avenues of mental health.

Talking about mental health helps to normalize the conversation and break down the #stigma Carol Lambie

President and CEO of @WaypoinCtr #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/khDBLH835Q — Roger Klein (@RKleinCTV) January 29, 2020

Waypoint President and CEO Carol Lambie says “about half of Canadians would share a story with someone that one of their family member is experiencing a mental illness. Whereas we know about three-quarters of Canadians would be willing to share a story about their family member experiencing cancer. So there’s a gap there, and what’s important about that gap is it stops people from reaching out and accessing care.”

FLAG RAISING AT BARRIE CITY HALL

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and members of council also gathered in support of Bell Let’s Talk Day.

They raised the ‘Let’s Talk’ flag in honour of mental health awareness, access and care in the country.

It's #BellLetsTalk Day in #Barrie. @Mayor_Jeff and members of @cityofbarrie council raise a flag in honour of mental health awareness, access and care in the country pic.twitter.com/pmZkKPKsGG — Candace Daniel (@CTVCandace) January 29, 2020

SCHOOLS GETTING INVOLVED

Schools throughout Simcoe-Muskoka are having their voices heard for mental health. All across the region schools are participating in discussions and activities surrounding mental health awareness.

In recognition of #BellLetsTalk and @RegentParkPS ongoing commitment to supporting Mental Health and Well Being for everyone...our amazing staff are letting you know they are always here to talk! @SCDSB_Schools pic.twitter.com/EL7IDSZ021 — Regent Park PS (@RegentParkPS) January 29, 2020

With files from CTV News.ca