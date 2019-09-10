

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Beeton man was arrested following a two-month child pornography investigation by members of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The 33-year-old man faces charges of making child pornography available and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Police say they seized multiple electronic devices for examination during a search of a Beeton residence on Thursday.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court next month.

The OPP says it "will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children."