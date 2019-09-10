Featured
Beeton man arrested in child pornography investigation
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:30PM EDT
A Beeton man was arrested following a two-month child pornography investigation by members of the Ontario Provincial Police.
The 33-year-old man faces charges of making child pornography available and two counts of possessing child pornography.
Police say they seized multiple electronic devices for examination during a search of a Beeton residence on Thursday.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court next month.
The OPP says it "will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children."