BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie woman is $50,000 richer for shaking up her routine.

Diane Webster is the winner of the top prize on an Instant Bingo ticket purchased at a Cundles Road variety store she doesn't usually go to.

The retired banker was stunned by her win. She isn't sure what she'll do with her windfall.

"Everyone keeps telling me to treat myself to something special, so maybe I'll purchase some new golf clubs," Webster said, according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming.