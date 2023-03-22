Barrie woman plans to invest in her future with lottery win

Erika Fabiola Gomez Cruz has plans to invest in her future after winning the lottery.

The health care worker claimed $62,248.10 in the February 8 Lotto 6/49 draw with the ticket she purchased at Circle K on Ferndale Drive in Barrie.

She said she checked the ticket on the OLG app and didn't want to get too excited before having it verified.

"When I finally realized it was true, I was so happy and excited," the 37-year-old mother said, adding her friends were thrilled to learn of her luck.

The Barrie woman had been playing the lottery for about a dozen years before this win.

Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million-dollar jackpots, with the next jackpot up for grabs tonight.