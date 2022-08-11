Barrie Woman marks 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid with a trip to honour father's experience

A Barrie woman who chronicled her father's experiences during a Second World War battle led mostly by Canadian soldiers is preparing to go back to where it all happened to mark the anniversary.

The allied raid on the port of Dieppe in Northern France on Aug. 19, 1942, went badly from the beginning.

By the time it was over, more than 900 Canadian soldiers were killed, and thousands more were wounded and taken prisoner, including Jayne Turvey's father. Who was taken prisoner by the Germans.

"I made a promise to my father a couple of days before he died that I would continue telling the Dieppe Raid story. Till the day he died, he was a survivor. He went through a lot," said Turvey.

Turvey has spent the last few years connecting with family members of other veterans.

Next week marks the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, and Turvey has organized a tour back to Dieppe to honour the soldiers.

"Dieppe is forgotten quite a bit because it was a tragedy and a disaster. Everybody knows about D-day. Everybody knows about Dunkirk. So it's very important to me to recognize and keep the legacy going," said Turvey.

Barrie residents Don and Susan Parker, who Turvey reached out to a few years ago, are also joining her.

"She sent us a message in 2016 asking if Don was the son of Melville Parker. We got right back to her and said yes," they said.

Like Turvey, Don's father also fought in Dieppe.

"He was injured, shot in the face, actually. He spent the next two years in a hospital in France, operated on by a German doctor who performed a miracle on his face," Parker said.

The Parkers had the opportunity to visit Dieppe a few years ago, but they say this trip will be even more special.

"I'm looking forward to meeting other people that had relatives at Dieppe. It should be very emotional, and it will almost bring us together like a camaraderie," said Susan.

Twenty-two others will join Turvey and the Parkers on the 14-day trip.

The tour will follow in the footsteps of the Royal Regiment of Canada with stops in England, Poland and France, including four days in Dieppe.

Turvey has printed hundreds of pictures of Dieppe soldiers to lay on their graves.