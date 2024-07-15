BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie welcomes new art installation on Lakeshore Drive

    The Rotary Club of Barrie president Brian Galbraith (left to right)), artist Angela Aujla, artist Meg Leslie and Mayor Alex Nuttall at new Mother Nature art installation on Lakeshore Drive, Mon. July 15, 2024. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/MIKE LANG) The Rotary Club of Barrie president Brian Galbraith (left to right)), artist Angela Aujla, artist Meg Leslie and Mayor Alex Nuttall at new Mother Nature art installation on Lakeshore Drive, Mon. July 15, 2024. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/MIKE LANG)
    A new temporary art installation along Barrie's waterfront will be unveiled today.

    The Rotary Club of Barrie commissioned the mosaic mural Mother Nature in partnership with the city of Barrie to beautify the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion.

    The design was inspired by Kempenfelt Bay and its role as a habitat for wildlife and plants.

    Regionally based artists Angela Aujla and Meg Leslie collaborated on this artwork and its theme. Aujla drew the illustration, and Leslie created hand-formed and hand-glazed porcelain tiles.

    The artists installed it on-site with support from Barrie's parks planning department.

    The art will be installed Monday at the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion on the waterfront trail at Lakeshore Drive and Tiffin Street.

