BARRIE, ONT. -- Hundreds of athletes ran, swam and cycled their way to the finish line at the Barrie Triathlon.

Several streets were blocked off in the downtown area as athletes hit the pavement Sunday morning.

Annie Murphy, a Deep River resident, made the trek down to Barrie for the 35th annual event.

"It's really important to have this atmosphere again and be able to see other athletes and know that it's maybe a step towards whatever our new normal is," Murphy says.

The triathlon, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, saw 300 participants from across Ontario.

Spearheaded by Multisport Canada, organizers say they're happy to have the event up and running.

"It's still a cautious happy because we know we're doing this still in some uncertain times," says Jason Vurma, Multisport Canada Owner. "I think if you look around, you can see all the smiles on people's faces. If you can see that, then you know that the event was very well received," he says.

The triathlon series continues for a weekend in Gravenhurst on September 10.