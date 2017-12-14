

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie will close out 2017 with some of the highest rental rates in Canada.

According to a new report by PadMapper.com, Barrie still has the third highest rental prices among the 25 largest cities in the country.

The average price of a one bedroom apartment this month is $1,270. However, prices from have fallen 1.6 per cent from November.

Two bedroom apartments jumped 5.1 per cent in December to $1,650.

PadMapper says prices for one and two bedrooms in Barrie this month have jumped 15.5 per cent when compared to December of last year.

Vancouver still has the highest prices in the country. A one bedroom apartment can be rented for $1,990.