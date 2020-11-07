BARRIE, ONT. -- A week after Barrie braced for the first snow of the season, kids splashed around in Lake Simcoe to cool off.

The city's waterfront was as busy as a summer's day Saturday as the temperature climbed to 21 degrees. There were paddleboarders, cyclists, boaters, and sunbathers trying to prolong their summer tans.

Tee times were all impossible to get at Innisbrook Golf Club.

"We booked it last Saturday because we knew it was going to be such a great day," said a smiling Doug Still between shots. "We lucked out and we're here in shorts and golf shorts and actually a little hot.

Innisbrook's General Manager said Saturday's action was far from typical for early November.

"This time of year we're normally... getting the course ready for winter, for snow. But it's a different year, it's almost like mid-summer with all the golfers coming in," Craig Membery said.

The unseasonably warm conditions inspired an extension of Open Air Dunlop, which transformed Dunlop into a pedestrian and cyclist pathway between Muclaster and Clapperton Streets.

"It's like we pressed pause and went back to the summer, and we get to play this all again, said Kelly McKenna, Executive Director of the Downtown Barrie BIA.

Environment Canada's senior climatologist says temperatures flirting with 20 degrees are rare in November.

"We should be waxing skis, not getting the golf clubs out," David Phillips said.

It isn't just the sun, heat, and dry conditions that are unusual.

"The impressive thing is the duration of this very warm weather. This is more Labour Day, not Remembrance Day kind of weather."