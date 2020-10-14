BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed Wednesday two cases of COVID-19 at St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School.

One classroom has been closed as a result.

The school will not release the identity of the individuals affected due to privacy concerns.

Ontario reports 96 publicly-funded schools with cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 1,040 since they reopened last month.

Most schools report a single case of the virus.

Meanwhile, S.E.E.D.S. Childcare Centre at St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School in Barrie confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a child at the centre.

The centre's executive director says parents have been notified and extensive cleaning done.

The daycare is still open for regular operations.

The centre runs programs for infants to preschool-aged children.