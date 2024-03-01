Barrie's Winterfest named in the top 100 festivals in Ontario

Barrie's Winterfest was named a 2024 Top 100 award winner by Festival and Events Ontario (FEO).

The awards were given out on Wednesday during the FEO's IMAGINE Conference in Niagara Falls.

"Congratulations to the city's Recreation and Culture team on this exciting recognition," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

"Barrie's annual Winterfest event draws thousands of visitors from across the province each year, which contributes to the local economy and showcases Barrie as a vibrant four-season destination," Nuttall said.

The City's annual Winterfest has been recognized numerous times as one of FEO's Top 100 Festivals and Events.

The event features outdoor activities and entertainment hosted at Heritage Park and Meridian Place.

Highlights include ice & snow sculptures, lumberjack shows, family entertainment, drop-in activities, skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, children's activities, marshmallow roasting, vendors and a fire show.