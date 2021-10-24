Barrie's south end expansion project to be given green light

BARRIE, ONT. -

Barrie city council is set to approve an expansion in the city's south end on Monday night.

The expansion of Bryne Drive will see the southern portion of the road connected to Harvie Road to Caplan Avenue.

The piece of land, which is currently owned by SmartCentres, is a part of the city's transportation plan.

The motion would open up opportunities for businesses and provide easier, quicker access for commuters.

Once approved, construction could start on the southern extension as early as next year.