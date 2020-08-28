BARRIE, ONT. -- Construction along Dunlop Street is rolling along in downtown Barrie.

The city is spending $13.1 million on the 'We Dig Downtown' project, which includes wider sidewalks, new streetlights, planters and trees to beautify the downtown core.

Crews got started on the project last fall, and it's anticipated to wrap up in the coming months.

"We'll be starting phase three of three right after Labour Day. Next week will be finishing up some paving, and we will be able to open the Maple intersections and closing Five Points," explains Andrea Miller, General Manager Infrastructure and Growth Management, City of Barrie.

The work is said to be on time and on budget, despite setbacks with extreme weather this summer.

Andrea Chiodo works at The Flying Monkey and says the project will benefit local businesses once completed. "We have more space. We have a little bit more room for our patio. It's just great. It's just a great community down here."

The city has been offering free parking downtown while construction was underway but reminds the public it will come to an end on September 8.