Barrie residents demand action against youths terrorizing their neighbourhood

Residents of the Prince William Way neighbourhood in Barrie are concerned and angry about the ongoing chaos and disturbances caused by a small group of young people terrorizing the community.

According to residents, the situation that has been going on for a year recently escalated, prompting a special community meeting inside Barrie police headquarters to address the situation.

"We really feel unsafe inside our own house anymore. It is really bad," said Firuza Tosh.

According to Tosh, her family has been victimized on several occasions.

On one occasion, she says a group of six or seven youths showed up at her house and started kicking the front door and tried to break in with an axe.

Several videos and pictures are posted on a neighbourhood group page on Facebook, with many residents demanding the police take action.

Barrie police confirmed there had been reports of assaults and trespassing.

Last week, police say two young offenders were charged and arrested for assault.

In an interview with CTV News, Ward 10 City Councillor Brynn Hamilton said the community meeting at the Fairview Road detachment would offer support and find solutions to the problem.

"Nobody should be fearful of walking the dog at night or having their kids go out for walks after school," Hamilton said. "So this is why we're dealing with it. We're getting behind the people who live there."

It's not clear what, if anything, will come of the public meeting, but Barrie Police Services communications coordinator Peter Leon said they hope to clarify some issues.

"We're hopeful we will be able to dispel some of the rumours that are being falsely spread through various means of social media," he concluded.