

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie is starting the year with the fifth most expensive rent in the country, according to a new report.

PadMapper.com says the average price of a one bedroom apartment this month is $1,260, which is slightly down from December.

The report also shows the average price of a two bedroom apartment is down 2.4 per cent to $1,606.

However, PadMapper estimates that the average price of a two bedroom is up 15.8 per cent when compared to January 2017.

This is the lowest ranking Barrie has had on the report since June. Toronto was top of the list, followed by Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C.

PadMapper examines rent prices across the country’s 26 largest cities.