A Barrie police sergeant is facing a criminal charge by the Special Investigations Unit in connection with a shooting in September.

According to the SIU, Barrie officers located four people of interest at a gas station on the corner of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street East in Barrie and attempted to stop them.

The two men and two women fled the scene in a vehicle. The SIU say one of the officers fired his gun as the vehicle passed. The vehicle crashed into a tree a short time later. Three of the occupants were arrested, the fourth fled on foot.

Toronto Police later arrested the last individual on October 10, it was at that time they discovered he had sustained a gunshot wound.

The SIU confirm on Tuesday that BPS Sgt. Michael Chytuk, a 28-year-member of the Barrie Police Service, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm. A Barrie police spokesperson says Chytuk has been suspended with pay. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 4.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.